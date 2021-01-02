The year 2020 will be remembered for many things, but the weather in St. Joseph mostly will be remembered for the high winds on June 4 of 70mph and heavy rains in July. We’ll also remember the Ice Storm of late December. Our location in the Midland — “Middle of the Land” — allows for some of the largest temperature extremes in North America. We can be as hot as 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug. 13, 1936, as we were during the Great Dust Bowl. We have been as cold as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 24, 1974. These are the two most extreme temperatures ever recorded in our area.

The coldest temperature of 2020 was achieved on Feb. 13 at minus 5 degrees. The highest temperature was 95 degrees on June 6, which is early in the year. We never officially reached 100 degrees at Rosecrans Airport, our official governmental climate reporting location.

Being an agriculturally-based region, moisture from rain and snow are vital to our economy. The year ended on exactly normal for yearly rainfall at 35.67 inches. This was skewed by the month of July, which had an all-time record July rainfall of 13.09 inches with 4 inches falling in one 24-hour period on between July 29 and 30. This rain came at a good time for many grain farmers, leading to an abundant harvest. Our Fall was rather dry with October receiving less than an inch, .85 of an inch, of moisture, adding to an easier harvest.

Our Ice Storm on Dec. 29 was another major weather event of 2020 with over 22,000 Evergy customers without power. New Year’s Day is starting with more frozen moisture, but will be part of our weather review for 2021. Happy Climate New Year!