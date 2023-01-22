Australian Open Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship on Monday in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. Bencic double-faulted to drop the first set, which put Sabalenka in control from that point.

No. 4-seeded Caroline Garcia faced Magda Linette later Monday for another place in the women’s quarterfinals. Garcia reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open last season but has never reached the quarterfinals in Australia.

