RV dealerships barely saw any customers from the March to May, but now the customer base has increased to the point that many have been selling out of merchandise on the lots.

Bill’s Camper Sales typically has 40 units on the lot when it’s full. Owner Linda Anderson has sold all of them except one in the last two months.

“This is the least we’ve ever had since 1976 when my dad first opened the business,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the spark in sales came after more families realized RVs were the easiest way to vacation this summer.

“If they were going to take a vacation this year they had to take their home with them,” Anderson said.

The amount of summer activities getting canceled also played a role, because kids didn’t have as many summer camps and practices to attend.

“You can get your kids out, social distance and you don’t have to be by anybody if you don’t want to be,” Anderson said.

Anderson was surprised at the amount of first-time buyers coming to the dealership, but she was ready to help them find the perfect fit.

“It’s still the most economical way to take a vacation and a lot of people didn’t realize that until they were put into this position,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she didn’t expect to get the rush of customers and said it got very busy all at once, until almost all of the merchandise was gone.

Now the problem is building up the lot with merchandise that dealerships across the country are all ordering.

“It’s very difficult to get merchandise now because every other dealer is in the same situation I’m in,” Anderson said. “All the manufacturers have not gone completely back to work yet, so that’s what’s making it more difficult.

Staff at Klein Motors and RVs also said they’re having the same increase in business and shortage of merchandise.

Anderson said right now she’s waiting for more units to come in or she can sell used ones that come in.

“You can show them floor plans, but it’s hard to look at a floor plan and think that’ll be perfect for you,” Anderson said.

Campgrounds across Missouri have been full most weekends during the summer. Anderson said the majority of her customers are just traveling through Missouri to the variety of state parks.

Anderson believes these past couple months have created new opportunities for families and traveling, and she hopes business continues to stay in the positive direction.