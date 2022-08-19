Germany Gas Tax

Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in July in Lubmin, Germany. 

 Associated Press

MOSCOW — A key pipeline conveying Russian natural gas to Europe will shut down for three days at the end of this month to undergo "routine maintenance," Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom said Friday.

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links western Russia and Germany, will shut down for maintenance from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

