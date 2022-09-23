Finland Russia

Cars and buses queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Vaalimaa border check point Friday in Virolahti, Finland. 

 Associated Press

ISTANBUL — Military-aged men fled Russia in droves Friday, filling planes and causing traffic jams at border crossings to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following the Kremlin's partial military mobilization.

Queues stretching for 6 miles formed on a road leading to the southern border with Georgia, according to Yandex Maps, a Russian online map service.

