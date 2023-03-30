APTOPIX Russia Reporter Arrested

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus Thursday in Moscow, Russia. 

 Associated Press

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, about 1,035 miles east of Moscow. Russia's Federal Security Service accused him of trying to obtain classified information.

