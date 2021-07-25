St. Joseph is starting to host events again in the city and this past weekend the featured guests were man’s best friend.
The St. Joseph Kennel Club hosted their 2021 dog show on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena. Usually the show takes place in February but the kennel club decided to move it to July as it would be easier for owners and their dogs to make the trip. And that transition has bumped the numbers up at the show tremendously.
“We are up in numbers.,” Dale Hunsberger, member of the American Kennel Club and the St. Joseph Kennel Club said. “It was a big deal to move, but it really did work out in our favor.”
Dogs were wagging their tails left and right ready for the chance to compete. Saturday and Sunday work as two different competition days with different sets of judges. But usually the same dogs compete. There is a “Best of Show” awarded on both days of competition. Meaning that the dog that fits the description of their breed the best walks away the winner.
“Every breed is unique, all the winners of the breeds come into the ring. They judge out of 18 or 19 dogs and determine which dog is the closest to their specific breed,” Hunsberger said. “The winner takes home the Best in Show.”
The dog show pulls in people from the four state area and across the United States. With dog shows not popping up in every town every single year, it allows the show to stand out.
“What makes our dog show unique is that we are good old midwesterners,” Cathy Chase, the Show Chairperson at St. Joseph Kennel Club said. “We have big hearts, we are kind, we have good sportsmanship and we are all friends. At the end of the day we are all competitive but we don’t have sore losers.”
And with people coming from all over it is hard to not see the benefit for the city of St. Joseph. Groomers in town are used, hotels are rented out and restaurants are dined in. The St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show is an event that makes an impact on the economy in the city.
“It brings in about a quarter million dollars into St. Joe just in these two days, so it is a big deal.” Hunsberger said.
The owners don’t do the show for prize money but rather the pride in their animal and knowing that they are on the right track with their breeding program.
The St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show will be back next year. Both Hunsberger and Chase emphasized they would love to see more public support. They mentioned the growing number in puppy purchases and how it is a great way to educate an owner about their breed of dog.
