Angels Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, left, congratulates Andrew Benintendi after they beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 in a game, Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals could have waited until closer to the trade deadline to deal All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, perhaps getting a slightly better offer in the process, but consummating their move with the Yankees for three pitching prospects late Wednesday provided one largely unintended benefit.

They'll have more time to work on trading everyone else.

