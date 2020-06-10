The Kansas City Royals selected left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy, regarded by many as the top pitching prospect in this year’s Major League Baseball draft, with the fourth overall pick.

The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State first baseman/third baseman Spencer Torkelson No. 1 overall Wednesday evening. The Baltimore Orioles picked University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad second. The Miami Marlins then selected Minnesota right-handed pitcher Max Meyer with the third pick to set the table for the Royals.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior out of Texas A&M, Lacy becomes the Aggies’ highest baseball draft pick ever.

He’s also the highest-drafted Royals pitcher since Luke Hochevar was selected No. 1 overall in 2006. Mike Stodolka was picked No. 2 overall by the Royals in 2000.

He further bolsters the Royals’ minor-league pitching depth, which already featured the likes of Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic.

The Royals also selected Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin with the No. 32 pick. On Thursday, they’ll select at Nos. 41, 76, 105 and 135.

Last season, the Royals selected national high school player of the year Bobby Witt Jr. out of Colleyville Heritage High in Texas at No. 2 overall. Baseball America currently rates Witt as the Royals’ top prospect, No. 24 overall, in its ranking of the top 100 prospects in baseball.