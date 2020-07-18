The Royals have reached an agreement with Wyandotte County and the Kansas City T-Bones to use T-Bones Stadium as their "alternate site" during the 2020 MLB season.

Members of the Royals' 60-player pool who are not part of the active 30-man roster on Opening Day will hold workouts at T-Bones Stadium. Those workouts, which figure to include some of the top prospects in the club's farm system, will be closed to the public as well as the media.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Wyandotte County and the Kansas City T-Bones and officially name T-Bones Stadium as our second site for the 2020 season," Royals assistant general manager Scott Sharp said in a statement. "The proximity to Kauffman Stadium and Kansas City was a driving factor in our decision. We are fortunate to have a quality baseball facility so close to Kauffman, allowing our players to train without the disruption of relocating outside of the metro area. We believe this is a win for all involved."

T-Bones Stadium is located in the Legends area of KCK near Children's Mercy Park and Kansas Speedway.

"On behalf of our owner, Mark Brandmeyer, and the T-Bones organization, we are thrilled to partner with the Unified Government and the Royals to allow them to train at T-Bones Stadium this summer," T-Bones general manager Chris Brown said in a news release. "We think it is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our facility in KCK and we wish the Royals all the best this season."

The T-Bones are not playing this summer because of the pandemic.

The Royals will play three exhibition games next week, including games at Kauffman Stadium against the Houston Astros on Monday and Tuesday. They'll play their final exhibition game on the road in St. Louis against the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Royals open the season on the road against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 24.