ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves’ flurry of trade-deadline moves on Friday highlighted how fortunate they are to be in the NL East, where any team close to .500 is still relevant.
Though the Braves entered the day one game under .500, they were only four games behind the first-place New York Mets. Emboldened by the standings, general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title.
Soler was acquired from Kansas City for minor league right-hander Kaley Kalich, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick who will be assigned to Class A Quad Cities.
Kalich had a 3.26 ERA with five saves in five opportunities for High-A Rome this season.
Soler, 29, was hitting .192 with 13 homers this season. He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019, the only full season he has played in the majors.
Finally, the Braves acquired Rodriguez, a right-hander who had a 2.82 ERA and 14 saves with the Pirates. Manager Brian Snitker said Will Smith, who has 21 saves in 23 opportunities, will keep the closer’s role.
