RANGERS 8, ROYALS 1

David Dahl hit his first homer of the spring and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits for Texas. The Rangers’ 1-2 hitters have looked sharp this spring, with leadoff man Kiner-Falefa batting .385 and Dahl batting .323.

Kansas City’s Jackson Kowar allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings, surrendering five hits and three walks. Whit Merrifield had two hits, including a double.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

Cincinnati star Joey Votto played for the first time since testing positive on March 10. He went 0 for 2 and struck out twice, and also walked and scored run.

INDIANS 5, ROCKIES 4

Cleveland starter Logan Allen gave up three hits in five scoreless innings. José Ramírez homered in the first and Owen Miller added a three-run shot in the eighth.

GIANTS 5, CUBS 5

Kyle Hendricks, set to start on opening day for Chicago, took a line drive off his quad, came out briefly and then returned to retire the 10 in a row.

WHITE SOX 7, BREWERS 5

Chicago starter Carlos Rodón struck out six over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

MARLINS 9, ASTROS 0

Trevor Rogers, Miami’s top left-handed prospect, outdueled Houston’s opening day starter Zack Greinke, allowing two hits and a walk in 5 2/3 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

BRAVES 7, TWINS 6

Kenta Maeda made his final start before taking the mound on opening day for Minnesota, firing four shutout innings with three hits and four strikeouts. Starter J.A.

NATIONALS 7, METS 3

Josh Bell hit his sixth home run in his first spring with Washington, a solo shot in a two-run eighth against reliever Robert Gsellman.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 1

New York closer Aroldis Chapman was booed off the field after allowing three runs, the final two on wild pitches.

BLUE JAYS 6, PHILLIES 5

Bryce Harper led off the fifth inning with his third home run for Philadelphia, igniting a four-run inning.

ATHLETICS 11, DODGERS 0

Oakland stung Clayton Kershaw for nine runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings in the Los Angeles left-hander’s final tuneup before opening day.

PADRES 6, MARINERS 3

Wil Myers homered during a three-hit, four-RBI game, and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an RBI double for San Diego.