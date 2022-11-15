ALDS Angels Royals Baseball

Airplanes fly over Kaufmann Stadium during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday.

In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city’s downtown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.