Raiders Chiefs Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit to 17-7 when Jones stripped Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind just before halftime. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr while also coming up with the ball — replays showed it was clearly loose and that Jones cleanly recovered — but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.

