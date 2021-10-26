Root’s trips to residence explained

Lawrence L. Root, 29, suspected slayer of a woman and her two daughters Tuesday, made three trips to the home of Gary Beisinger, 7 East Hills Drive, before he held the family hostage.
Ronald D. Huff, an 18-year-old service station attendant who earlier had been taken hostage by Root, explained the trips in a statement given to police Wednesday morning.
He said Root instructed him to drive to the Beisinger house and then made him accompany him to the front door.
When Mr. Beisinger came to the door, Root asked him if he still had a .22 caliber pistol that Root apparently had wanted previously to buy.
After Mr. Beisinger replied that he still had the gun, Root told him that he wanted to buy it and would be back later, Huff related.
He said Root had him drive him around for a while and they then returned to the Beisinger house.
He said they again went to the door and Root reaffirmed that he wanted to buy the gun and that he would be back for it as soon as he went to a store and cashed a check.
They drove around briefly, and it was when they returned to the house that Root used the guise of wanting the gun and wanting a receipt for it to get inside the house and hold the family hostage, police were told.
Subsequent events led to Root taking his own life with a gun inside the Beisinger home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.