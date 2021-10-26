Root boasted of plan to kill 15 more

For 18-year-old Ronald D. Huff, it was more than nine hours of terror in the company of a man who admitted he already had killed three persons and planned to “kill about 15 more.”
Huff, an attendant at the Apco service station just outside St. Joseph’s north city limits on St. Joseph avenue, was hostage of Lawrence Lester Root, 29, Tuesday night and into the early morning hours Wednesday.
During that time, Root once pulled a cocked gun on Huff and twice said he had killed three people earlier.
Root attributed the fatal shootings of Mrs. Patricia Garlock and her two daughters, Pamela, 12, and Shelley, 13, to his own “family problems,” Huff told police.
Inspector of Detectives Leo J. Schott said the police investigation into the multiple slayings was continuing, and no specific motive had been established.
Inspector Schott said Root had been wanted on a criminal assault warrant issued Jan. 18.
Rather ironically, the victim of that alleged rape and Mrs. Garlock, a victim of Tuesday’s slaying, were co-workers at Methodist Medical Center.
Inspector Schott said the three slayings at the Garlock residence took place shortly after 4 p.m., as best as police have been able to determine.
A neighbor has seen Mrs. Garlock enter her house at that time. The woman still had her coat on when the bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband and the children’s stepfather, Dwayne Garlock, shortly before 8 p.m.
Mr. Garlock was taken to Methodist Medical Center and admitted as the result of shock from the incident.
Had Mr. Garlock’s own car not failed to start, he might have also been a victim of the slayer, according to information given police by Huff.
Inspector Schott said Root had been staying at the Garlock home at 2608 Walnut street about three or four weeks. At 6 Tuesday evening -- after he had killed the three - Root picked up Mr. Garlock at Sears, Roebuck and Co., where Mr. Garlock is employed.
They drove to the Apco service station where young Huff was employed, purchased $3 worth of gas, and drove off.
About 6:45, Huff related, the two men returned, purchased $2 worth of gas and three quarts of oil. The car wouldn’t start at that time.
When repeated efforts failed to start the car, the two asked Huff for a ride.
Mr. Garlock offered him $1 to take them to his home on Walnut street.
There, Mr. Garlock got out. Root said he would stay in the car and ride back toward the downtown area.
Root then asked Huff to drive him to MacArthur drive. Root, Huff related, pulled a gun from under his coat, cocked it, and told Huff to walk in front of the car.
Huff said he got out of the car and asked Root not to shoot him. Root agreed, and told him to get back into the car.
With Root driving, the evening continued on, with a total of three trips to the Gary Beisinger home.
Between the first and second visits, the two were in the stopped car on a country road. A radio broadcast came on.
“You hear that about the three killings,” Huff quoted Root as saying. “I did that. I left two in the bedroom and one on the floor. The only thing that saved that guy (Garlock) was that the car quit.”
Later, while drinking coffee in the Beisinger home, Root told how he had already killed three persons and planned to kill about 15 more, Huff related.
Huff, who resides at 417 Isadore street, fled the Beisinger residence to safety as sheriff’s deputies arrived about 4 a.m.
Chief of Police Glenn E. Thomas commended the work of all divisions of the police departments in making the investigation and the help of many private citizens.
“Inspector Schott and his men did a good job, and the traffic and the bluecoat people were very helpful,” Chief Thomas said. “Several of the off-duty officers volunteered to come in on their night off and help. I appreciate that.
“I also appreciate the many people who called and came to the station to provide us with various pieces of information.”
Apparently not to be determined until a post mortem is completed is just what weapon was used in killing the three. Inspector Schott said it was a hand gun, but the bullets had not been recovered.
Each of the victims apparently was shot once in the head, Inspector Schott said.
The two young girls killed were the daughters of Ray Pittam, formerly married to Mrs. Garlock.
