Rollover Accident Near Casino Crews were called for a vehicle extraction off Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive before sunrise. Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First responders were called to the scene of a rollover accident this morning that pinned one person under the vehicle.The incident took place near the St. Joe Frontier Fasino at Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive a couple hours before sunrise.One vehicle came to rest on the side of a hill just off McArthur near railroad tracks in the area.Police blocked off access to the street with several law enforcement and fire department vehicles. Law enforcement has not confirmed the identity of the driver, number of passengers in the vehicle, or if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Local News Amelia Earhart museum to open Friday Public Safety Highway patrol DWI stops draw questions from bar owners Government Fifth Avenue to close for bridge project +3 Social Services Summer camp enrollment open, spots filling up More Local News → 0:43 Warm and sunny today; t-storms tonight 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.