DENVER — Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.

The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22.

