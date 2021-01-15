Rockhurst University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Area students on the list include:

Breckenridge, Missouri

Cheyenne Bannan

Cameron, Missouri

Ivee Slaughter

Lathrop, Missouri

Madelyn Vonderfecht

Maryville, Missouri

Laura Feuerbacher and Hannah Maass

Platte City, Missouri

Madeline Donnelli, Nathaniel Graham, Laura Murray, Bridget Spencer and Luke Spencer

St. Joseph

Bailey Ashton, Mallory Dittemore, Kate Dobson, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha

Sheridan, Missouri

Tyler Bix

Wathena, Kansas

Elizabeth Madison

Weston, Missouri

Haley Fuller