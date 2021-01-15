Rockhurst University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Area students on the list include:
Breckenridge, Missouri
Cheyenne Bannan
Cameron, Missouri
Ivee Slaughter
Lathrop, Missouri
Madelyn Vonderfecht
Maryville, Missouri
Laura Feuerbacher and Hannah Maass
Platte City, Missouri
Madeline Donnelli, Nathaniel Graham, Laura Murray, Bridget Spencer and Luke Spencer
St. Joseph
Bailey Ashton, Mallory Dittemore, Kate Dobson, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha
Sheridan, Missouri
Tyler Bix
Wathena, Kansas
Elizabeth Madison
Weston, Missouri
Haley Fuller