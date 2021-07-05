Fourth of July fireworks lit up the skies into early Monday morning; and customers filled the stands looking for deals on their favorite displays.
Many stayed true to their favorites, but there was a particular firework that was a hot commodity.
“Rockets went crazy this year, our sales on rockets got demolished,” said Stacy Schneitter Blake, co-owner of Schneitter Fireworks. “That might partly be with Nebraska legalizing stick rockets this year.”
Schneitters sits on Interstate 29, so the stand gets a lot of traffic from people traveling in and out of state. States loosening up restrictions played a big role in rockets being a top seller this year.
Overall firework sales were good but it will be difficult to surpass the sales from 2020 as people were forced to put on their own shows. PJ’s Fireworks said their sales were looking extremely well this year and Schneitters said they have to wait to see how they did.
“Last year was great with sales, this year we are not sure yet, but we will see that coming up soon here in the next week or so ...” Schneitter Blake said.
There was a firework shortage throughout the nation this year with some shops not being able to get all of what they needed.
The impact was felt locally and Schneitters has a supply of fireworks still sitting at a port in California since April 13. The stand has been making and selling their own brand of fireworks for two years now which helped mitigate any losses.
“We were really excited to have our own brand for the second straight year,” Schneitter Blake said. “We keep growing that line and it’s really fun using local people in St. Joe to design it, a lot of hands-on work and keeping it here in the city.”
Customers were actively looking around the shop looking for deals on fireworks for Chiefs games and even to shoot off again on Monday night. Schneitter mentioned that people were there shopping for weddings as well.
The early outlook on the Fourth of July fireworks sales appears to be looking good in the area. Schneitter hinted that maybe the firework shortage could carry over into the next year depending on what people order. Her staff is ready to plan for next year as the rush of the holiday is over.
