Karl Forehand, a Rock Port, Missouri, resident, has published his second book called “The Tea Shop.” It is the story of his journey to Taiwan to visit his son. While there, he encountered challenges, including a scooter accident which wrecked the itinerary and sidelined his expectations.

The real adventure began when cancelled plans caused him to enter a tea shop where he met the “man with no name.” Forehand hoped to move on with the itinerary, but the man in the shop had a different plan. After two hours together, Forehand left, shaking his head saying, “What just happened?” Six months later he would sort through what he learned and compiled it into a book called “The Tea Shop.”

Like Forehand’s first book, “The Tea Shop” is published by Quoir Publishing of Oak Glen, California. It was released Sept. 22 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and at other retailers. Forehand has another book in the works called “Being: A Journey Toward Presence and Authenticity” that will be released in January 2021.