Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4 Associated Press May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series.Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago's sixth come-from-behind win.Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier (0-1) that broke a 4-all tie.Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks and two RBIs, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games.Chicago took three of five from the Royals. It was the first five-game series at Kauffman Stadium since Chicago also won three of five in April 2018.Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the victory as four Chicago relievers held Kansas City scoreless over the final four innings. Liam Hendriks worked around a pair of singles for his 12th save.Hunter Dozier had three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals. He had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third.Kansas City scored in each of the first three innings against Vince Velasquez, recording an extra-base hit in each frame.Royals starter Carlos Hernandez struggled with his control, walking five and allowing five hits in three-plus innings.Chicago loaded the bases on consecutive hits to start the fourth before Anderson hit a two-run single, driving Hernandez from the mound.TRAINER'S ROOMRoyals OF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.TRANSACTIONSRoyals OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.UP NEXTWhite Sox: Continue their road trip in New York where LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) faces Yankees LHP Nelson Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA).Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA) goes against Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA).
