Left: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, poses with supporters at a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri. Right: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, left, greets Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, during a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
Kansas Democratic congressional candidate Patrick Schmidt answers questions during an Associated Press interview on Oct. 31at his campaign headquarters in Topeka, Kansas.
Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., speaks to Republican volunteers during a campaign stop with other GOP candidates Monday at a restaurant in Topeka, Kansas.
Associated Press
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, greets supporters at a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, left, greets Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, during a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
Associated Press
Left: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, poses with supporters at a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri. Right: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, left, greets Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, during a campaign rally on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.