At the River Bluff Brewing Company, an historic Speedliner once hung above one of the walk-in coolers.

• • •

Unbeknownst to Edison Derr, director of marketing and sales for River Bluff Brewing, that kind of wooden boat was once a staple of manufacturing in St. Joseph.

“It’s not just a wooden boat. It’s a record-holding boat race winner. It’s a strong, reliable, dependable boat that was built for a long time. One of its final resting places was here in St. Joseph,” he said.

Because River Bluff is all about preserving St. Joseph’s history, from its neon signs advertising the defunct Olympia Lanes and Chet’s Barber Shop, to its floors that contain wood from places like the Muchenberger Center, it seemed like a call for a celebration.

Teaming with Greg Hatten, author of the recent featured story “Saving a Speedliner...” in Woodenboat Magazine, River Bluff will be bringing in the classic boats for “Speedliner Day” at the brewery at 1224 Frederick Ave. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Greeting its first 100 customers with its signature Speedliner IPA, courtesy of Gray Manufacturing, the brewery will showcase Hatten’s restored 1957 Speedliner, as well as a number of other boats from the era around the venue. There also will be pinball games, cornhole and a chance to talk with Steve Schomburg, president of Speedliner.

The storied history of the Speedliner boat is one that isn’t as celebrated as, say, Jesse James or the Pony Express, but it has its place in classic pop culture. Boats made at the General Marine Co. plant in St. Joseph appeared in movies like 1954’s “3 Ring Circus” starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis and shows like “You Asked For It.” They also were used by daredevils and amusement park thrill shows.

Digging into it, Derr said he was surprised at how deep the history went and how much it meant to the area.

“It’s really gives a sense of pride. Like, this stuff was made 80 years ago here in St. Joseph and it’s still around. And we have people here fighting to save it, fighting to share the story,” he said.

It’s that kind of earnest, hand-made history that River Bluff thrives on, and in a year that’s often been depressing and cynical, it’s a nice reminder of what the community can do when it comes together.

“We just we love this city. We love everybody around here pushing to really push the history of this city. Because ultimately today’s going to be history sometime and we want it to be a positive thing,” he said.

The event is free and open to all ages. Masks are to be worn when people are not drinking or eating.