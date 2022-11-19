Thanksgiving Inflation

Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are displayed at a Publix Supermarket on Tuesday in North Miami, Florida. 

 Associated Press

In early November, Hays Culbreth's mother sent a poll to a few family members. She said she could only afford to make two sides for their group of 15 this Thanksgiving and asked them each to vote for their favorites.

Culbreth guesses green beans and macaroni and cheese will make the cut, but his favorite — sweet potato casserole with a brown sugar crust — will not.

