The number of people in the world affected by hunger continues to rise despite a global commitment to end hunger, food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition by 2030, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ensuring access to safe and sufficient food for all people or eradicating malnutrition has proven a substantial, if preventable, challenge. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) indicates that, in 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger. Due to the global pandemic, the prevalence of undernourishment rose in 2020 to 9.9 percent from 8.4 percent the year prior. Worldwide, the Central African Republic, Yemen, Afghanistan, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), are among the countries with the highest three-year averages of undernourishment. Even though the United States and Canada have lower rates of undernourishment when compared on a global scale, food insecurity is still a concern domestically. According to Save the Children, 17 percent of all U.S. children are living in food-insecure households that cannot provide nutrition at some points during the year. Plus, a Household Food Insecurity in Canada study conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto found 15.9 percent of households across all provinces experienced food insecurity in 2021.
