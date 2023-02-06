Adventureland Park Accident

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park in 2021 in Altoona, Iowa. On Feb. 3 the managers of the Iowa amusement park said a ride that an 11-year-old boy died on in 2021 will never reopen. Adventureland's general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park's website.

 File photo | Associated Press

ALTOONA, Iowa — The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said.

Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.

