LINCOLN, Neb. — Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts warned at a press conference Monday that Nebraska could impose tighter social distancing restrictions within the next few days if hospitalizations continue to rise.

Nebraska reported one of the lowest numbers of new virus cases this month on Sunday, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high and continues to strain hospital capacity in the state.

The potential restrictions would limit indoor gatherings to 10 people, outdoor gatherings to 25 and limit bars to carry-out and delivery services.

"It could be as early as this week," Ricketts said. "It could be before Thanksgiving that we could see that threshold go into place."

The state reported 1,032 new virus cases Sunday to give Nebraska a total of 114,061 cases since the pandemic began. On Sunday, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state was 2,313.57.

State health department data shows 976 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, which is slightly below the record of 987 set on Friday. Patients with COVID-19 are occupying 23% of the state's hospital beds, approaching the threshold of 25% that will trigger more social distancing restrictions.

Nebraska had the seventh-highest rate of infection in the nation on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past week, one person in every 121 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state reported 909 deaths linked to the virus, which is up from Thursday's 854.