The St. Joseph Daughters of the Revolution rededicated two grave sites of revolutionary soldiers Saturday morning.

The group looks to honor those who fought for the country's independence in Buchanan County.

Linda Littlejohn DAR historian said they were happy to rededicate the graves of Private James Dunlap and Private James Talbot who are both from Buchanan County.

"We feel it's very important to honor our patriots no matter where they're buried, some are very unknown and never be seen," Littlejohn said. "We're lucky enough to have these here in our county in our area that we can come out and visit them and the property owners of both at the Dunlap grave and at the Talbot grave always do a good job."

The event included an historical presentation of the nation's colors that represented what it would look like 240 years ago.