Book Review - The 1998 Yankees

This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing shows 'The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever" by Jack Curry. 

 Associated Press

"The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever," by Jack Curry (Twelve)

Twenty-five years ago this fall, the New York Yankees won the World Series for the 24th time, part of a six-year run in which they won baseball's championship four times. Jack Curry, who now earns a paycheck from the Yankees as an analyst for their regional sports network, believes the 1998 team was nonpareil and has written a book to make his case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.