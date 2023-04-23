Anti Transgender Healthcare Bills Missouri

Julia Williams holds a sign in counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation on March 20 at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri university said Friday that an internal review has found allegations of improper care at a center for young transgender patients were “unsubstantiated,” after a former employee made claims of poor treatment — leading the state’s attorney general to investigate.

The former employee in February claimed Washington University Transgender Center is too quick to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones, does not do enough to educate parents and children before providing care, does not track negative side effects, and does not have adequate wraparound services for mental health care.

