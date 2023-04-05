Book Review - Choosing to Run

This book cover image released by Dutton shows ‘Choosing to Run’ by Des Linden.

 Associated Press

Running a marathon is a remarkable achievement for any runner, no matter the skill level or pace. Preparing for running those 26.2 miles is also absolute torture for anyone who tries it.

Des Linden captures that sentiment perfectly in her memoir, “Choosing To Run,” as she chronicles the winding road that led to her winning the Boston Marathon in 2018 — the first American woman to do so in 33 years.

