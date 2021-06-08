Retiring fire chief receives key to the city in emotional farewell

Community members and figures gathered to honor the contributions Fire Chief Mike Dalsing made in his 41 years of service.

Speakers at the event included City Manager Brian Carter, Mayor Bill McMurray and incoming Interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier. During the retirement party, Dalsing was given a community honor from the Missouri House of Representatives and a key to St. Joseph.

Emotions were high during a speech by Cordonnier as he reminisced on their time at the station together.

“It’s probably every fire chief’s ambition to leave a department better than you found it, and I hate to see you go, man,” Cordonnier said.

Dalsing said these emotions are felt by him and many of those working with him.

“It’s 41 years and these guys are like family. The first 30 years I worked shift, so I was with about the same group of guys every third day — as much as I was with my family — so you really become attached to them. You know what’s going on in their lives and they know what’s going on in your life, so it’s really a family,” Dalsing said.

The event brought dozens of people to City Hall. Dalsing said he is excited for retirement and grateful for everyone that showed up for him.

“I wasn’t expecting anything this big so it was really nice,” he said. “It’s a different phase in my life and I think I’m ready for it. It’s good for the department because there will be some new faces and the learning curve kind of changes a bit.”

Dalsing started with the St. Joseph Fire Department in 1979, taking over as fire chief in 2008. During his time as chief, Dalsing oversaw the completion of fire Stations 9, 11 and 12 as well as the groundbreaking of Station 8. Dalsing also was instrumental in the addition of first responders to the department, contributing training and expertise.

He has contributed time to the community as an active member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Missouri Fire Chiefs and the Kansas City area Heart of America Fire Chiefs, as well as serving on the boards of the Safety and Health Council, United Way and St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association.

Dalsing’s family was in attendance, including his younger brother, Vince Dalsing. He said he was proud to see the impact Dalsing made as fire chief.

“I just want to wish him well. He’s done well for St. Joseph. I think 41 years is a long time on the job and he’s got a lot of respect from the people of St. Joe,” he said. “I’m proud of him and by the size of the group of people that have come out, I think he’s done a great job for St. Joseph.”

Dalsing’s last day as chief will be Thursday, June 10. Cordonnier, the current fire prevention chief, will serve as interim fire chief. Cordonnier has been with the department for 39 years.