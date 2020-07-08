Retailers in St. Joseph have dealt with a variety of changes after being closed for months, to finally allow customers back through their doors.

Some stores have been open since the original opening date of May 4, while others are just now opening and keeping their hours limited for safety reasons.

Nesting Goods at 615 Felix St. just opened two weeks ago on Tuesday and Saturday, and just added Friday’s this week. Owner Cris Coffman said the store requires face masks and ask all customers to remain at a social distance.

“We’re only allowing ten people in at a time to just try and keep people and ourselves as safe as possible,” Coffman said.

Coffman said the process is gradual until numbers in the county start to decrease. The business created a strong online presence while it was closed, which was always a goal Coffman had but never had the time for.

“I was excited during the closed time to have enough time to put something online together,” Coffman said.

Curbside pick-up, local delivery and shipping items are still options for customers still avoiding coming into the store.

Coffman said sales numbers have remained good, but it’s definitely not what they expected pre-quarantine.

“Our small locally owned businesses are what make our city unique and I hope people going forward will keep that in mind,” Coffman said.

Not all businesses require masks inside and Coffman had insecurities at first about requiring them, but she knew it was something she wanted to keep everyone safe.

"We haven't seen any negative reaction at this point and people have thanked us for doing it and say they feel much safer this way," Coffman said.

Another business that saw some change over the last few months is Too Cute Children’s Boutique at 3703 B Sylvanie St. after transitioning to a new location mid COVID-19. Owners Briana Westcott and Michelle Velvick said it’s been hectic juggling an online presence, moving and continuing to provide customers with what they need.

“We have people still struggling to find that we’ve moved instead of closed so we’re still trying to get the word out there,” Westcott said.

The business's online store only offers the boutique items, even though the store sells used clothes too.

Since the store is for children, they’ve noticed more customers have been cautious about bringing their kids in the store with them.

“We’re just trying to take extra precautions, keep everything clean and not let too many people in at one time,” Westcott said.

Both Westcott and Velvick are hands-on type of people and talking with people and trying to connect with them on social media hasn’t been the easiest transition.

“We just have to learn how to adapt more to that in the future,” Westcott said.

The store is working on a big sale on Aug. 1 to clear out old inventory and bring in new items.

“We’re having a $15 fill a bag sale and our goal is to have everything in the sale on the floor and other items will be put away,” Westcott said.

Both stores are slowly starting to see an increase in customers coming back, but realize it'll be months before things get back to normal.