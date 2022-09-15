Retail Sales

A sales associate helps a prospective customer as laptops sit on display in a Costco warehouse in August in Sheridn, Colorado.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

