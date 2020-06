Unofficial results for Buchanan County showed the following tallies for the St. Joseph School District board of education race:

Lori Witham — 3,295 — 29.18%

Rick Gilmore — 2,593 — 22.96%

Michelle Traster — 2,191 — 19.40%

Kenneth Reeder — 1,456 — 12.89%

Brian Shewell — 1,102 — 9.76%

Joshua Hall — 600 — 5.31%

The total turnout by unofficial results was 6,967 votes, out of a total registered voter pool of 51,256.