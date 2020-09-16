Members of the Mayor’s Blue-Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee met Wednesday with Mayor Bill McMurray and acting police chief Eric Protzman. One of the main topics of discussion was the allocation of resources to low-income neighborhoods.

Community members voiced their concerns that neighborhoods, like Midtown near the Bartlett Center, where the meeting was held, don't receive the same resources as wealthier neighborhoods.

“People just kind of felt a little slighted of being in the Midtown area and other areas that are lower income and poverty stricken,” said Terresa Parks, the co-chair of the subcommittee and the founder of United We Stand. “They kind of are just watching things happen in other neighborhoods, but not theirs.”

Members pointed to unsafe sidewalks, run-down streets and dilapidated houses. They said this isn’t the first time communities have voiced these problems, and in the past, very little was done. They are again having difficulty receiving help.

“It seems like there's a disconnect within the offices themselves, because when you call and the receptionist answers the phone and they transfer it to somebody else we get led to believe that there aren't these resources to even ask questions about,” Parks said.

A lack of urgency and response makes many in these communities feel undervalued.

“They have the tendency to begin to feel like the city doesn't care,” Parks said. “The district doesn't care. And this is the best it will get. They feel like they just have to deal with it.”

Parks mentioned when people feel like the city doesn’t care, residents tend to abandon the conversation because they don’t believe anything will get done.

Residents that want to join the conversation don’t know where to start. Parks said education and training is the first step. This includes teaching everything from requesting funding and resources to political involvement and voting.

But low-income neighborhoods are discouraged from participating. They have tried many tactics to get help.

“If we are calling and emailing and not getting results, then we get 600 people to call and email and maybe they’ll listen,” Parks said during the meeting. “To me, we shouldn’t have to do it that way. The silent, respectful conversations have not been heard.”

Parks isn’t sure what the solution is now.

“We've tried a lot of different things,” Parks said. “So I don't know if we've got to go to mailers or just get some foot traffic going and knock on doors and not just put something in the door, but knock and have a conversation.”

The subcommittee’s next step is creating a work plan to combat the disparities in low-income neighborhoods and bridge the gap between minorities and the city.