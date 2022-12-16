Happy multiracial couple enjoying in Christmas shopping.

This image shows a couple doing their Christmas shopping.

 Getty Images

This year, analysts expect holiday shopping to smash previous records, with more than $942 billion in sales predicted. Retailers start advertising sales as early as September to entice shoppers to buy gifts. Still, new research suggests that many shoppers across the country procrastinate until Santa is practically loading his sleigh.

With an estimated 30% of annual retail sales coming during the holiday season, some people take advantage of Black Friday deals and promotions before the rush to reduce shopping stress. However, many Americans still find themselves hitting stores much closer to the big day to buy gifts for their loved ones.

