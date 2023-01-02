Missouri State Capitol Building

The Missouri State Capitol Building is shown in Jefferson City, Missouri. Republicans will control all Missouri statewide offices and legislature in 2023.

 Getty Images

Three Missouri statewide officeholders are cleaning out their offices as two appointees will be entering the capital and one elected official is switching offices.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who unsuccessfully ran against Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2020, announced more than a year ago she would not run for another term. Her departure marks the last statewide office to be held by a Democrat. All statewide offices, the House of Representatives and the Senate will be held or controlled by Republicans in 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.