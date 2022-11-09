Election 2022 Nebraska House

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., addresses supporters in 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. 

OMAHA, Neb. — Republican Rep. Don Bacon won a fourth term Tuesday in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, which is typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and is one the GOP has tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting.

It was a tight race that saw Bacon squeeze past Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker from Omaha who touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board.

