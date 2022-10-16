Election 2022 Kansas Attorney General

Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, ponders a question from reporters during a news conference Oct. 13  in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office.

Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a “new” Kobach. Many of them say he's staying more on message with a better organized campaign after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a 2020 U.S. Senate primary. Both of those losses were chalked up to disorganized campaigns and Kobach being too abrasive even for very Republican Kansas voters.

