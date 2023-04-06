Election 2024-Governor-Missouri

Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks in 2017 in Valley Park, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s top election official Jay Ashcroft on Thursday announced he is running for governor as a Republican.

The secretary of state is campaigning to replace GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits from running again in 2024. He faces a primary election that will include Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who announced plans to run for the state’s top executive office in 2021.

