Election 2024 CPAC

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to a news report.

The New York Times cited " four people with knowledge of the matter " in reporting that the invitation was made by the Manhattan district attorney's office. Such an invitation often indicates a decision on indictments is near.

