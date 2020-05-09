MINNEAPOLIS — Like a principal walking through a hushed hallway on the first day of school, Cheryl Nygaard felt the surge of relief and pride last week as the Minnesota Vikings director of information technology peeked in on the video conference sessions set up for this most unusual NFL offseason.

“We had all of the players and coaches set up in their virtual classrooms, and that whole process just went off without a hitch. That’s when it kind of just hit me,” Nygaard said, adding:

Thanks in no small part to the effort and ingenuity of these often overlooked technical support staffs, the process of player acquisition and development around this schedule-driven, structure-oriented league has pressed on this spring despite the closure of team facilities due to the virus spread. Quarterbacks normally have the market cornered on Most Valuable Player awards, but let’s face it: The front-runners for 2020 work in IT.

“The unsung heroes in all of this,” Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said.

Just like in so many other workplaces during these stay-at-home days, maintaining smooth connections for disconnected employees is a vital job. The difference in the NFL? Some of them were on national television.

Detroit Lions director of information technology Steve Lancaster spent the draft in a rented recreational vehicle parked in general manager Bob Quinn’s driveway, on call for socially distanced technical support.

“Bob said, ‘Hey, in five minutes, you’re going to be famous,’” Lancaster said, recalling the first-round TV coverage of the RV. “From the rest of the day and then into the second day, the phone was buzzing constantly from text messages and calls. I had fun with it, though..

Around the league, after the initial scramble of moving from site to site as government and NFL restrictions evolved amid the outbreak, many draft-weekend setups were similar. A backup generator at the general manager’s home in case of a power outage. Additional internet connections and temporary analog phone lines to the houses of front office leaders, just in case. Speed-dial setups for counterparts with other teams to simplify trade talks. Multiple audio and video conferences running concurrently.

The forced pause during this pandemic has, indeed, triggered a deeper appreciation of many occupations, tasks and people themselves around the world often taken for granted in the daily hustle.