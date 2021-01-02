Businesses are getting another boost of relief as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans were given out in April in an effort to help businesses, both large and small, keep their employees on the payroll when initial shutdowns took place nationwide. In December, a second round of PPP loans was included in the stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump last weekend. Congress approved $284.5 billion to go into PPP to revive small businesses impacted by the pandemic. That is in comparison to the $670 billion allocated back in April.

With most restaurants and businesses open in the Midwest, there is a differentiation on how the relief will be used in the second wave.

“During that period it was a huge blessing,” Dee Marriott, owner of Jake’s Steakhouse & Sports Bar, said in regard to the first round of relief. “I don’t know how people that did not get a PPP loan during the period made it through the eight-week shutdown.”

Small businesses had to apply for those loans through their own personal banks. Some businesses may have not gotten the help they needed due to a variety of factors, including PPP funds running out or not having payroll from 2019 to go off.

“If they have gotten PPP in the past, there is a good chance they will get it again,” St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Patt Lilly said. “If they did not get it, this is a good opportunity for them to make a first application. My understanding is that much of the PPP stimulus money in this round is designed for smaller businesses. In the early round some of the larger companies got PPP loans.”

With more money supposedly allocated this time around for small businesses, that comes as good news. The question posed now is if the money made available is just in time, or too little too late.

“I am sure that is a debate that will continue for some time. I think that any time money can be received in the way of a stimulus or in the way of relief is good timing in that context,” Lilly said.

Lilly also mentioned that the latest loan payments should start being dispersed in January.

For Jake’s Steakhouse, the first round of PPP was “perfect timing.” Marriott said she does not know if her business will be eligible for PPP in this cycle, but the she knows it will certainly help a lot of others.

“We are really lucky to be here in this economy here in Missouri,” Marriott said. “I know there have been a lot of businesses that have closed. I think the timing has not been that bad in terms of what money they are giving to the people.”

Lilly said he expects applications for PPP to be open through March as long as the money is there.

“It is still possible we could see a stimulus or relief in the spring depending on how things are going,” he said. “I think there will need to be additional funding associated with the distribution and assistance with the vaccine. So we could see that as well.”

Businesses interested in applying for PPP loans can find more information at sba.gov.