Buchanan County Commissioners are extending the deadline for organizations to get reimbursed for personal protective equipment from the CARES Act.

The deadline now is Nov. 30 instead of Aug. 30. Commissioners said they felt it was necessary to give organizations more time in order to send in the records and receipts of PPE purchases.

As of now, the commission has about $4 million left in its CARES Act budget out of a total of $10 million.

Cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, desk partitions and items that are designed to keep employees and customers safe qualify for reimbursements.

“At this point, we felt like moving it to Nov. 30 gives some of the nonprofits and some of the other folks a chance to send invoices for reimbursement for the CARES Act, for COVID mitigation,” Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said.

The commissioners said they have been told that the CARES Act is designed to stimulate the economy and they are not looking to save money from the $10 million budget.

“We know that just because we’re getting now through the summer that COVID is not over and this is going to continue and those companies and entities will continue to have to purchase items,” Eastern Buchanan County Commissioner Scott Burnham said.

Sawyer said the commissioners still expect to receive CARES Act requests from some larger entities, such as the city of St. Joseph.

“We know that we still got some pretty big reimbursements out there, but we don’t know exactly what those numbers are, but we feel like we’re still in good shape,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said the extended time should allow organizations to be set on PPE until a potential vaccine is available.

“The ideal situation is if we can get enough equipment, PPE, all those things out in the public so that, in essence, we’re buying time until there is some type of vaccine,” Sawyer said.

Burnham said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, told him in a phone call that Congress is working on trying to provide another COVID-19 stimulus, although it is unknown if the money would be distributed in the same way as the CARES Act.

“We kind of heard through the grapevine that there may even be some money that is allocated strictly for municipalities,” Burnham said. “They emphasized on the call how important it was that the counties get these (CARES Act) dollars out into the public.”

Commissioners said receipts and documentation of purchases are needed to be reimbursed. Organizations can call the commissioners’ office as well as find information on the county website.