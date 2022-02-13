Caitlin Barber, a registered dietitian, was working at a Hudson Valley nursing home when the first wave of COVID-19 crashed over upstate New York in March 2020. She quickly fell ill, but wasn’t too concerned by her body aches, runny nose or inability to taste or smell.
A frequent runner who led a healthy lifestyle, Barber, then 27, expected a full recovery. After her two-week quarantine, she felt better and returned to work.
But days later her symptoms returned – along with new ones, far worse than the first. She suffered debilitating weakness and fatigue, fever, headaches, shortness of breath and brain fog so intense she couldn’t remember how to do her job. If she tried to walk, her heart rate soared, and her blood pressure dropped.
“I had three failed attempts at going back to work. I could only make it an hour at a time,” she said. “I became so debilitated that my husband had to carry me to the bathroom.”
Within months, Barber was in a wheelchair. She and her husband moved in with his parents for assistance. But local doctors could find nothing wrong. Finally, through an online support group for people whose symptoms persisted long past infection – a condition that came to be known as long COVID, or post-acute COVID-19 syndrome – she learned about Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-COVID Care in New York City.
Created in May 2020, the center is just one of dozens of such clinics that have sprung up around the nation, as the number of people struggling with post-COVID symptoms grows. Researchers estimate as many as 1 in 3 people infected with COVID-19 experience long COVID.
Doctors at Mount Sinai diagnosed Barber with long COVID POTS – postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. It’s a disorder affecting the autonomic nervous system characterized by chronic fatigue, dramatic heart rate increases and blood pressure dips upon standing. While researchers are still investigating how COVID-19 may trigger POTS, clinics like Mount Sinai are focused on getting them back on their feet.
Why this happens to people with long COVID is not well understood.
To create study populations large enough for more robust investigation, the National Institutes of Health invested $470 million into the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative. It will support large-scale studies exploring COVID-19’s long-term impacts. In December, the American Heart Association launched an initiative to award $10 million in grants to researchers to study the long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has begun offering resources and support to help nations around the world develop rehabilitation programs for people struggling with long COVID.
Because of the rapidly evolving events surrounding the coronavirus, the facts and advice presented in this story may have changed since publication. Visit Heart.org for the latest coverage, and check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials for the most recent guidance.
