Many couples who are planning to get married have lived together during the engagement period or even longer.

A Pew Research Center study found that about two-thirds of married adults who lived with their spouses before they were married say they saw cohabitation as a step toward marriage.

According to Brandon Gaille Small Business & Marketing Advice, 65% of couples who get married live together at some point before their weddings.

Individuals who live together must outfit their homes with furniture and other essentials, including kitchen supplies. That means that couples may already own traditional wedding registry gifts like kitchen and bath items and accessories.

Brides- and grooms-to-be can think creatively when registering for gifts if they already have many of the items found on traditional registries. Target has partnered with HoneyFund, a free honeymoon registry, and cash wedding gift registry, to allow couples to register for honeymoon travel and other experiences.

Honeymoon registries can be great ways for couples who already own household items to simplify the process of gift-giving for their wedding guests.