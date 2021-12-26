Referee retires after a long career

After a long career of being a referee for basketball and football games at the high school and college level, former St. Joseph resident Al Green says he has retired.
The Armed Forces Bowl on Dec 22 marked Alvin “Al” Green Jr’s final game as a referee, retiring as a head linesman. He said his career included covering 25 bowl games, six Big 12 Championship games and four Bowl Championship Series games.
Green gave an example of a normal week in the life of a referee. The pregame process includes taking a red-eye flight to wherever the game is located and being at the stadium four hours before game time. After the game, a referee has to write up their fouls, fly home, and spend hours watching game footage to review the decisions made. From there, the referee will watch game footage of upcoming teams and start the process over again.
“You’ve got to love it (the job),” Green said. “You’ve got to love it.”
Green said he began officiating high school games in 1983 and had his first NCAA Division 1 football assignment in 1986. From there, he said he fell in love with his job.
Green said when he is at large stadiums, he can’t hear the negative comments from the audience.
“If you focus on what they’re saying, you’re not gonna get the plays correct,” he said.
While there will be coaches who will complain about every call, Green said there are other coaches who you should pay attention to because they will never complain unless you missed the call.
Green said was able to work with some great players and great coaches in basketball and football. He said he was fortunate to have worked the game where Ricky Williams broke Tommy Dorset’s football rushing record.
Green recalled his worst injury on the job was during a 2018 Oklahoma game when he was struck by a quarterback who was pushed out of bounds. Despite being a “bloody mess,” Green said cleaned up and was able to finish the game.
During his career, Green said he got the nickname “Big Game” because he would always say he was working a ‘big game’ when he was covering high school games.
“To those kids and parents it was the biggest game in town,” he said. “And I always went on the field feeling that way that it was the biggest game in town, and I was working the biggest game in town, and I prepared that way.”
Green said he is retiring because is 71 years old.
“And I don’t run like I did when I was 35,” he said. “...I didn’t get to play (football) in high school because… I had knee surgery, and believe it or not it’s my knees that’re gonna take me out of the game now.”
Green said a lot of great sports officials have come out of St. Joseph and he has always tried to look up to them. He said that he hopes to stay involved and help young officials get the opportunity to work. His son, Chad, is also a referee, who has worked such games as the Rose Bowl.
Green had two pieces of advice for referees.
“You’re only as good as your next call. And pressure is a privilege,” he said.
