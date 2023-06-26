There are many different ways to serve fish and an equally diverse array of fish to choose as the centerpiece of such meals. For many, catfish is the quintessential option for lunch or dinner. In the United States, catfish is a largely southern delicacy, and it is served predominately across Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Georgia. However, anyone with access to fresh catfish can whip up a tasty serving.
Catfish has a mild, slightly sweet flavor with a dense, moist texture. Since it is less flaky than other white fish when cooked, it holds up better when cooked in certain ways, such as frying. Catfish lovers can enjoy this recipe for "Beer-Battered Catfish with Homemade Tartar Sauce" courtesy of U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish.
Beer-Battered Catfish with Homemade Tartar Sauce
Serves 6
6 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets, cut into large strips
Oil for frying
11/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup beef
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh lemon wedges
Malt vinegar
Tartar sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon dill pickle, minced
2 ounces fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 tablespoon dried dill
1 tablespoon sweet relish
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon drained capers
Dash hot sauce
In a deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F. Combine 1Ú2 cup flour, cornstarch, Cajun seasoning, baking powder, and salt. Whisk in beer until smooth.
Place remaining flour in a shallow bowl. Season fillets with salt and pepper; then lightly dust with flour.
Dip the fillets in beer batter, allowing excess to drip off. Place catfish in oil a few pieces at a time. Fry until well browned on all sides, about 3 minutes.
Remove, and drain on paper towels.
To make tartar sauce, combine all ingredients in a small bowl; stir to combine. Refrigerate any excess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.